Relief rally after Wall Street Journal reports US tariffs on China could come down and Trump walks back on Powell comments
Erosion of trust in the global political and financial system has intensified competition for critical minerals
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane says R408m allocated in 2025/26 budget an insult to taxpayers
The parties’ court case to block the VAT hike from kicking in on May 1 is being argued in the Western Cape High Court
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis opposed hefty retention bonuses for CEO David Solomon and president John Waldron
International Monetary Fund warns that global debt levels could reach levels last seen in World War 2
Empowerment undertaking responded directly to PIC’s earlier critique that the deal lacked inclusivity
Authorities crack down on illicit trade, but extends 12-month lease for Gold Fields’ Damang mine
Free State Cricket Union hopes to persuade Cricket SA the Warriors should be relegated
Breaking4 initiative aims to regain market buzz through Kenyan athlete’s attempt on women’s record in Paris
Web browser operator Opera Mini says it has saved South Africans nearly R200m in data costs over the past three years by employing data compression technology. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Opera Mini claims to save SA users $10m in data costs
Business Day TV talks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day
