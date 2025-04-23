Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Opera Mini claims to save SA users $10m in data costs

Business Day TV talks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day

23 April 2025 - 14:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Web browser operator Opera Mini says it has saved South Africans nearly R200m in data costs over the past three years by employing data compression technology. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.

SA mobile operators support regulations for satellites

Industry players stress importance of harmonising satellite licensing frameworks with global best practice
National
1 day ago

Competition Commission gets extension for report on Big Tech

Provisional report recommended search giant Google pay compensation of up to R500m
National
2 days ago

PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Online betting in SA grows

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Companies
1 week ago

Mobile money surpasses 2-billion accounts, doubling in five years

Data highlights mobile money’s role as a powerful catalyst for economic development
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nedbank opts for ‘competitive’ retirement age
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Outgoing Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson signs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec SME banking foray rattles rivals
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Amplats demerger to bring multibillion-rand tax ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Landlords back in action as rental market rebounds
Companies / Property

Related Articles

SA mobile operators support regulations for satellites

National

Competition Commission gets extension for report on Big Tech

National

PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Online betting in SA grows

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus leads $75m funding round for US fintech Rain

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.