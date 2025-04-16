Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Online betting in SA grows

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

16 April 2025 - 15:11
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com

In the 2023/24 financial year, the National Gambling Board of SA cashed in more than R59bn in gross gambling revenue, with online betting being the real cash cow. Business Day TV took a closer look at the space with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Spar ready to implement VAT hike on May 1
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Kumba scouting the rest of Africa to find new ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Kumba floats blueprint for privately run ore ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.