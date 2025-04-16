Ruling by Competition Commission denies freedom of choice, says Google
Google says the commission ‘seeks to resurrect outdated business models and make Google financially responsible for the consumer change’
16 April 2025 - 15:33
US tech major Google has rallied against SA’s Competition Commission’s recommendation that it should pay local media houses R500m a year for the imbalance it has allegedly caused in the market.
The company says such a policy would have the effect of taking away freedom of choice from news consumers online...
