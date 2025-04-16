Jessica Hawkey. Founder and MD of redAcademy. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The value of practical experience in technology learning is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy.
RedAcademy is an education company focused on teaming coding and technology skills. Hawkey advocates for practical experience as part of the learning process.
“Everything changes when a skilled tech professional starts day one of their employment fully immersed in live projects and the business culture,” she says.
The academy places learners in corporate teams to work on real issues and problems faced by those organisations. Hawkey says that that structure has helped to secure employment for learners upon graduation.
Topics of discussion include redAcademy’s business model; the value of practical experience versus theory; expectations from employers; and effort to secure employment for learners.
There is debate about the utility of qualifications in the technology sector, especially in the face of growing artificial intelligence (AI) use.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy
