SuperSportBet launches new casino games, capitalising on Soweto Derby rivalry
Platform is being used as a tool to increase engagement with MultiChoice’s sports content
15 April 2025 - 19:35
MultiChoice has set in motion the next part of its plan to take up a piece of SA’s growing online betting pie, announcing two new games that capitalise on the popularity of soccer teams Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
On Tuesday, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator said it had released two new casino games: Bucs Gold Rush and Amakhosi Cash, centred on Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.