STOCK WATCH: Vodacom shares soar on Egyptian wings
Higher prices and stabilising currency turbocharge earnings in key rest-of-Africa market
14 April 2025 - 17:29
Mobile operator Vodacom’s share price has increased by almost a quarter since the start of the year as confidence in the group’s strategy grows.
SA telecom companies have done well in 2025, with Vodacom as the standout performer. Since January, the share is up 23.31% compared to MTN (up 16.88%) and Telkom (up 6.02%) over the same period. ..
