Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Setback for MultiChoice in decade-long SABC merger dispute

Competition Tribunal dismisses an exception application brought by the satellite TV service

14 April 2025 - 20:14
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV

MultiChoice is once again on the back foot in a long-running legal dispute about whether a 2013 agreement with the SABC constituted a notifiable merger under SA law.

On Monday, the Competition Tribunal dismissed an exception application brought by MultiChoice in the matter. 

The case arises from a complaint lodged by Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers, the SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition and the Media Monitoring Project Benefit Trust.

“The applicants allege that a commercial and master channel distribution agreement, concluded between MultiChoice and the SABC in 2013, constituted a notifiable merger under the Competition Act, and that the parties failed to notify the Competition Commission as required by the act,” the tribunal said in a statement. 

“In terms of the agreement, the SABC agreed to let MultiChoice carry its unencrypted free-to-air channels on MultiChoice’s subscription platforms, that is M-Net, in exchange for payment, with a clause allowing MultiChoice to terminate or suspend the agreement and claim a refund if the SABC encrypted its free-to-air channels.”

The five-year agreement worth R500m gave MultiChoice the right to broadcast SABC’s 24-hour news channel and an entertainment channel, SABC Encore.

In 2018, the Competition Commission ruled that the agreement constituted a notifiable merger.

In 2015 it emerged that as part of the deal the SABC undertook to back MultiChoice’s position on digital migration, which was that set-top boxes to convert the digital signal to analogue after migration would not be encrypted. Then SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng received an R11m “bonus” for negotiating the contract. 

The ruling by the commission had taken MultiChoice and the SABC by surprise as it contradicted two previous rulings by the Competition Tribunal and the Competition Appeals Court that the agreement was not a merger.

In April 2021, the commission filed a supplementary affidavit, with the tribunal then reaffirming the commission’s finding of a notifiable merger.

In response, MultiChoice brought an exception application requesting the tribunal to declare that the facts presented by the commission and the applicants do not constitute a merger, and to dismiss the main application on that basis.

After a hearing, the tribunal dismissed MultiChoice’s exception application. 

“We are not satisfied that on all possible readings of the facts as set out in the commission’s affidavits, its report, and the affidavits of Caxton, Media Monitoring and SOS, that no cause of action has been made out that the conclusion of the agreement gave MultiChoice the power to influence the policy of SABC, which if established, would constitute a merger in terms section 12(2)(g) of the act,” said the tribunal. 

With Caiphus Kgosana 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Financial bleeding continues as MultiChoice sheds customers

Company goes from 23-million subscribers to 19.3-million in less than two years.
Companies
2 weeks ago

Communications budget cut by a third as broadband spend slows

The reduction in expenditure is mainly due to cuts in spend for the department’s ICT infrastructure programme
National
1 month ago

SABC expects profit of almost R1bn in 2026/27

Broadcaster to deepen digital transformation to take advantage of new platforms, says the Treasury
Companies
1 month ago

MultiChoice and Canal+ push deal completion date to October

The companies cited delays in getting approvals from regulators and competition authorities
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export ...
Companies / Mining
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Talks to concession export corridor heat up
Companies / Mining
4.
SA banks holding their own against offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Remgro expects ‘satisfying results’ from ...
Companies

Related Articles

Financial bleeding continues as MultiChoice sheds customers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SABC expects profit of almost R1bn in 2026/27

Companies

MultiChoice and Canal+ push deal completion date to October

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.