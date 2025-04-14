Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vusi Skosana from Technology Innovation Agency, and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms

14 April 2025 - 13:54
UPDATED 14 April 2025 - 15:37
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
From left: Vusi Skosana, head of technology stations and manager of GCIP at TIA , and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms. Picture: SUPPLIED.
From left: Vusi Skosana, head of technology stations and manager of GCIP at TIA , and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The government’s push to grow SA’s tech start-up ecosystem is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vusi Skosana, head of technology stations and manager of GCIP at Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms. 

According to Skosana, the TIA, an entity of the department of science, technology and innovation, is pushing clean technology entrepreneurship in SA through its support of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP-SA).

The programme is implemented in partnership with the UN Industrial Development Organisation and funding from the Global Environment Facility.

Maleka’s business won an award for innovating hydroponic farming systems that function without continuous water or electricity supply during GCIP’s 20245 competition. 

Skosana outlines the nine-month programme for entrepreneurs that leads to the awards. He says the GCIP-SA initiative is one of the routes government has taken to support and growth SA’s start ecosystem.

Maleka details his experience on the programme, highlighting ways in which small businesses can benefit from the myriad business accelerators, incubators and ventures builders in the country.

Topics of discussion include the government’s role in growing SA’s tech ecosystem; structure of the GCIP-SA programme; AB Farms’ business model; and issues holding back entrepreneurship in SA. 

Since 2014, more than 200 businesses have been supported by GCIP-SA. Skosana says these technologies are vital to addressing climate change, creating economic opportunities and building a sustainable future.

Join the discussion:

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | BlueApp cuts recruitment times and processes using AI

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Blue Pearl CEO and founder Sai Govender, and Nicole Adriaans, iOCO business executive for data and analytics
Companies
5 days ago

Prosus leads $75m funding round for US fintech Rain

The company raised the funds in a series B equity funding round led by Naspers’ international unit
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health
Companies
6 days ago

Lesaka sees opportunity to grow average revenue per user threefold

Its consumer unit focuses on products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking and value-added services through the EasyPay platform
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Is too many investment options a bad thing?

We speak to Daniel dos Passos, senior portfolio manager at FNB ETFs, about navigating the overwhelming world of modern investment
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export ...
Companies / Mining
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA banks holding their own against offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
FirstRand plans to grow corporate banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Montauk breaks ground on new landfill gas project
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

PODCAST | TymeBank’s Cheslyn Jacobs slams fee-heavy banking model

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | BlueApp cuts recruitment times and processes using AI

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Companies / Healthcare

PODCAST: Standard Bank warns of populist shift if GNU collapses

Economy

PODCAST | Flow48 pushes for expansion in SME lending sector

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.