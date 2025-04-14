From left: Vusi Skosana, head of technology stations and manager of GCIP at TIA , and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms. Picture: SUPPLIED.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vusi Skosana from Technology Innovation Agency, and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms
The government’s push to grow SA’s tech start-up ecosystem is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vusi Skosana, head of technology stations and manager of GCIP at Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms.
According to Skosana, the TIA, an entity of the department of science, technology and innovation, is pushing clean technology entrepreneurship in SA through its support of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP-SA).
The programme is implemented in partnership with the UN Industrial Development Organisation and funding from the Global Environment Facility.
Maleka’s business won an award for innovating hydroponic farming systems that function without continuous water or electricity supply during GCIP’s 20245 competition.
Skosana outlines the nine-month programme for entrepreneurs that leads to the awards. He says the GCIP-SA initiative is one of the routes government has taken to support and growth SA’s start ecosystem.
Maleka details his experience on the programme, highlighting ways in which small businesses can benefit from the myriad business accelerators, incubators and ventures builders in the country.
Topics of discussion include the government’s role in growing SA’s tech ecosystem; structure of the GCIP-SA programme; AB Farms’ business model; and issues holding back entrepreneurship in SA.
Since 2014, more than 200 businesses have been supported by GCIP-SA. Skosana says these technologies are vital to addressing climate change, creating economic opportunities and building a sustainable future.
