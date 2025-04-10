Prosus leads $75m funding round for US fintech Rain
The company raised the funds in a series B equity funding round led by Naspers’ international unit
10 April 2025 - 10:45
Prosus has led a R3.8bn funding round for Rain, a US-based financial technology platform specialising in earned wage access.
Founded in 2019, Rain works by giving employees instant access to their earnings for work they have already done, helping millions of Americans reduce reliance on high-cost credit and to better manage their finances...
