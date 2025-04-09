Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | BlueApp cuts recruitment times and processes using AI

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Blue Pearl CEO and founder Sai Govender, and Nicole Adriaans, iOCO business executive for data and analytics

09 April 2025 - 14:52
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Sai Govender. Founder and CEO of Blue Pearl (Left). Nicole Adriaans. Business executive for data and analytics at iOCO (Right). Picture: SUPPLIED.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline recruitment and human resourcing is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sai Govender, founder and CEO of Blue Pearl, and Nicole Adriaans, business executive for data and analytics at iOCO. 

Blue Pearl, a cloud solutions and ICT resourcing specialist company has developed the BlueApp to simplify recruitment using AI, using IBM’s watsonx.ai, watsonx.gov and Granite models. 

According to Govender, the platform helps to streamline candidate fit, shortens time-to-hire, and supports HR departments transforming labour-intensive tasks into streamlined, automated processes.

JSE listed technology group iOCO is currently making use of the platform for its own recruitment. 

Adriaans says traditional hiring processes are often time-consuming, costly and sometimes ineffective at identifying the ideal candidate for open positions. She advocates for organisations to create, keep and maintain datasets that are appropriate for use by AI. “Many organisations are ready for AI, but their data is not,” she says. 

Topics of discussion include: BlueApp’s model; development of AI in human resources; rationale for use IBM’s AI models; and outlook for the sector.

