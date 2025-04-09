MTN to launch streaming service in Nigeria first, focusing on local content
The mobile operator is not looking to compete with the likes of Netflix, says CEO
09 April 2025 - 05:00
MTN’s foray into video-on-demand services will begin first in Nigeria, with the group aiming to capitalise on local film and television content not found on major streaming platforms, CEO Ralph Mupita says.
Earlier in the week, Africa’s largest mobile operator said it had entered into a strategic partnership with Synamedia (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2025-04-07-mtn-to-create-video-streaming-platform-with-uks-synamedia/), a video software provider, to develop a new streaming platform “tailored for mobile and fixed broadband subscribers across Africa”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.