Newspaper alleges Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs

Tech-billionaire calls for zero tariffs between US and Europe during virtual interaction at a congress in Florence

08 April 2025 - 15:04
by Anusha Shah and Kanjyik Ghosh
Elon Musk, left, listens to US President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. File photo: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Elon Musk, left, listens to US President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. File photo: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Bengaluru — Tech-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made direct yet unsuccessful appeals to US President Donald Trump to reverse tariffs over the past weekend, Washington Post reported on Monday.

This exchange marks the highest profile disagreement between the president and Musk, the report said. It follows Trump’s unveiling of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the US along with higher duties on dozens of other countries.

The White House and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk, a Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful US public spending, called for zero tariffs between the US and Europe during a virtual interaction at a congress in Florence of Italy’s right-wing, co-ruling League Party over the weekend.

Tesla has seen its quarterly sales drop sharply amid a backlash against Musk’s work with the new department of government efficiency (Doge). The company’s shares are trading at $233.29 as of its last close on Monday, down over 42% since the beginning of the year.

Musk has previously said that the impact of US President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs on Tesla is “significant.”

Economists say the tariffs could reignite inflation, raise the risk of a US recession and boost costs for the average US family by thousands of dollars — a potential liability for a president who campaigned on a promise to bring down the cost of living.

Reuters

Among the world’s billionaires, Johannes von Baumbach, 19, is the youngest

According to Forbes the vast majority of billionaire youths are from Europe, with 15 of them making the list
19 hours ago

Trump’s sweeping tariffs defended by US treasury secretary

White House officials defend ‘strategic’ tariffs after rocky rollout and highlight leverage with other nations
1 day ago

‘Magnificent Seven’ stock targets slashed in tariff storm

Apple and Tesla among tech stocks ravaged in $2-trillion market rout
1 day ago

Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariff

Trade war escalates as Beijing comes under pressure to withdraw 34% retaliatory levy on US products
21 hours ago

US think-tank says SA scapegoating Musk for its foreign policy missteps

Center for Strategic and International Studies puts blame largely at Pretoria’s door for souring of diplomatic relations
1 day ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Tesla has a Nazi problem and Elon Musk is not helping

Musk’s ‘chainsaw for bureaucracy’ has shattered lives and caused his electric car company’s share to halve in value this year
4 days ago
