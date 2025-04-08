The Vodacom way: integrating human rights into strategy

At the same time, PWC’s Global Investor Survey for 2024 shows that 71% of investors agree that companies should incorporate environmental, social and governance directly into their corporate strategy, many aspects of which are human rights topics.

Understanding the business imperative to address human rights, Vodacom Group has strengthened its approach to human rights. In alignment with internationally recognised human rights standards and driven by its purpose to connect for a better future, it leverages its technology and resources to promote the realisation of human rights, including access to education and healthcare.

Vodacom Group’s efforts aim to generate a positive impact on the communities it serves. Its human rights policy outlines its commitments to freedom of expression, privacy, responsible artificial intelligence, child online safety, labour rights, and responsible sourcing. Its promise to respect human rights is not just a moral obligation but a foundation for how the company does business.

Emerging trends in business and human rights in Africa

In the context of Africa, the link between businesses and human rights is particularly important. The continent is rich in natural resources and growing digital economies, yet challenges, such as land rights violations, labour exploitation, and inadequate access to digital connectivity, persist.

In addition, businesses often operate in multiple jurisdictions, each with their own legal frameworks and geopolitical contexts. This means that companies must navigate a complex web of laws, regulations, and policies that can vary significantly from one country to another.

Emerging trends towards compulsory human rights due diligence in the European Union, and growing regulatory developments in countries such as Australia and Germany, also stress the need for African countries to strengthen their business and human rights due diligence framework with clear policies and regulations.

The Resolution on Business and Human Rights in Africa signifies an important step in this direction, with many African countries initiating national action plans on business and human rights. SA, like other countries, has also been involved in discussions on a binding treaty on business and human rights, which aims to regulate the activities of transnational corporations and other business enterprises with respect to human rights, especially in the Global South.

Multinational corporations operating in Africa must also engage local communities in decision-making, uphold fair labour practices, and support infrastructure that bridges the digital divide. Furthermore, African businesses must proactively adopt human rights policies that align with global standards while addressing local socioeconomic realities.

Establishing internal human rights policies

Businesses should also integrate human rights considerations into their corporate culture and decision-making processes. This can be achieved by developing clear human rights policies, providing training to employees, and establishing mechanisms for reporting and addressing human rights concerns.

Vodacom Group’s human rights policy, for example, explains how its employees should uphold and enable respect for human rights. The company encourages everyone to report grievances as soon as possible. Its confidential third-party hotline, Speak Up, is available to stakeholders in their local languages and anyone who uses it in good faith is treated fairly and protected from reprisal.

Co-operation and collaboration are vital to addressing human rights

Working with others can help businesses better understand what they should do to respect and promote human rights. Participating in multi-stakeholder initiatives and engaging in collaborative projects can amplify the impact of individual businesses. These provide platforms for sharing best practices, developing common standards, and advocating for stronger human rights protections.

Vodacom Group participates in the UN Global Compact Network, UN B-Tech Project, and other initiatives that convene business, civil society and government to advance implementation of the UNGPs on Business and Human Rights in the technology industry. The company also has a partnership with Stop the Traffik, focused on identifying and disrupting human trafficking networks.

As we drive human rights awareness in a business environment, we must continue to acknowledge the complexities of this space that require nuance and pragmatism. Businesses need to approach human rights with care and integrity and benefit from the collective efforts of all stakeholders, whether by contributing expertise, shaping policies, or holding other businesses accountable.

By embracing their responsibilities and adopting action-oriented strategies for human rights, businesses can contribute to a more just and equitable world. Commitment to human rights can drive positive change, enhance corporate reputation, and create long-term value for all stakeholders. It is, of course, a journey for businesses, and we are learning while implementing. As businesses continue to evolve and adapt, their leadership in human rights will be a defining factor in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.

