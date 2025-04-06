Novus asks court to set aside regulator’s withdrawal of Mustek buyout nod
Takeover regulation panel gives packaging company 20 days to publish a revised offer
06 April 2025 - 16:57
Novus has filed an urgent court application to set aside a decision by the takeover regulation panel (TRP) to withdraw its approval for the printing and packaging company’s mandatory offer for Mustek.
In November, Novus said it would make a mandatory offer for Mustek after its stake reached 35% as required by the Companies Act...
