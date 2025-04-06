Foxconn upbeat on outlook as quarterly revenue soars

A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at a Foxconn’s tech day in Taipei, Taiwan. File photo: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Taipei — Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, posted its highest first-quarter revenue on strong demand for AI products but said it would need to closely watch global politics.
Revenue for Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler jumped 24.2% year on year to T$1.64-trillion ($49.5bn), Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday, just missing the T$1.68-trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
Robust AI demand led to strong revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, said Foxconn, whose customers include AI chip firm Nvidia.
For smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, there was “flattish" year-on-year growth, it said.
March revenue rose 23.4% year on year to T$552.1bn, a March record.
Foxconn said it expects growth this quarter from the previous three months and from the same period last year but warned: “The impact of evolving global political and economic conditions will need continued close monitoring."
It did not elaborate.
US President Donald Trump this week slapped additional 34% tariffs on Chinese goods, bringing the total new levies this year to 54% on the country. The Chinese city of Zhengzhou is home to the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility, operated by Foxconn.
Trump also put a 32% tariff on Taiwan, though the bulk of Foxconn’s factories are located overseas.
The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It reports full first quarter earnings on May 14.
Foxconn’s shares jumped 76% last year, far outperforming the 28.5% rise for the Taiwan market, but are down 17% so far this year, mirroring broader pressure on tech stocks rattled by Trump’s tumultuous trade policy.
The stock closed up 1% on Wednesday ahead of the revenue data release, compared with a 0.1% gain for the benchmark index. Taiwan’s financial markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for a holiday.
Foxconn upbeat on outlook as quarterly revenue soars
Taiwan firm to monitor global political conditions amid strong demand for AI products
Taipei — Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, posted its highest first-quarter revenue on strong demand for AI products but said it would need to closely watch global politics.
Revenue for Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler jumped 24.2% year on year to T$1.64-trillion ($49.5bn), Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday, just missing the T$1.68-trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
Robust AI demand led to strong revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, said Foxconn, whose customers include AI chip firm Nvidia.
For smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, there was “flattish" year-on-year growth, it said.
March revenue rose 23.4% year on year to T$552.1bn, a March record.
Foxconn said it expects growth this quarter from the previous three months and from the same period last year but warned: “The impact of evolving global political and economic conditions will need continued close monitoring."
It did not elaborate.
US President Donald Trump this week slapped additional 34% tariffs on Chinese goods, bringing the total new levies this year to 54% on the country. The Chinese city of Zhengzhou is home to the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility, operated by Foxconn.
Trump also put a 32% tariff on Taiwan, though the bulk of Foxconn’s factories are located overseas.
The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It reports full first quarter earnings on May 14.
Foxconn’s shares jumped 76% last year, far outperforming the 28.5% rise for the Taiwan market, but are down 17% so far this year, mirroring broader pressure on tech stocks rattled by Trump’s tumultuous trade policy.
The stock closed up 1% on Wednesday ahead of the revenue data release, compared with a 0.1% gain for the benchmark index. Taiwan’s financial markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for a holiday.
Reuters
India to lapse $23bn domestic manufacturing plan, sources say
Apple links with Foxconn to build huge US server factory
Could Elon Musk’s Tesla help save Nissan?
Foxconn aims to co-operate with Nissan, not acquire it
Nissan considers Foxconn as new partner, source says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Samsung appoints mobile chief as interim head of consumer unit
India orders Samsung to pay $601m in back taxes
Sony lifts profit forecast on games business growth
Retail giant Target warns tariffs will weigh on profit
Sony announces new CEO, first woman CFO
Chipmaker STMicroelectronics warns of continued sales drop
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.