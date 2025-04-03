MTN’s Ralph Mupita appointed deputy chair of GSMA
The GSMA is a nonprofit trade organisation that represents the interests of more than 1,000 mobile network operators worldwide
03 April 2025 - 16:03
MTN boss Ralph Mupita has been appointed deputy chair of international telecoms body, the GSM Association (GSMA).
The GSMA is a nonprofit trade organisation that represents the interests of more than 1,000 mobile network operators worldwide, unifying the broader mobile ecosystem to advocate for industry policies, push innovation and facilitate key industry events like Mobile World Congress...
