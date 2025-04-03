French investor says Prosus bid undervalues Just Eat Takeaway.com by 64%
Shareholder believes European food delivery business is worth more than double the proposed purchase price
03 April 2025 - 05:00
French fund manager BDL Capital Management has slammed Prosus’ bid for Just Eat Takeaway.com, saying the offer for one of Europe’s largest food delivery businesses is less than half of what it considers fair value.
“As a long-term investor in the company [Just Eat], BDL is concerned about the bid price and the way in which the bid is structured,” the fund manager said in a statement on Wednesday. ..
