The government is looking to launch its own satellite in the next five to seven years as part of a multibillion-rand plan to plug connectivity holes in the country, increase access to the internet for remote communities and reduce reliance on foreign communication services.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
WATCH: SA aims to launch own satellite within seven years
