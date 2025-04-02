Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: SA aims to launch own satellite within seven years

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

02 April 2025 - 15:27
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SASIN PARAKSA
The government is looking to launch its own satellite in the next five to seven years as part of a multibillion-rand plan to plug connectivity holes in the country, increase access to the internet for remote communities and reduce reliance on foreign communication services.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.

