Lesaka aims to grow average revenue per consumer threefold
Its consumer unit focuses on products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking and value-added services through the EasyPay platform
02 April 2025 - 12:33
Lesaka Technologies sees an opportunity to triple its average revenue per user (ARPU) in its consumer business, with the aim of rivalling SA’s top banks.
According to the Corporate Finance Institute, ARPU is a metric commonly used to assess the revenue-generating capabilities at the per-customer level for a business. The metric tends to be used by customer facing operators such as digital media companies, social media firms and telecoms providers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.