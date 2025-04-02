iOCO credits restructuring for interim profit boost
The group reported its first interim profit in three years
02 April 2025 - 07:43
Technology group iOCO has lauded the restructuring of its business, underscored by an intense approach to shareholder activism, reporting the first interim profit in three years.
Ravaged by scandal, the company — previously trading as EOH — has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities under the previous leadership. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.