Samsung appoints mobile chief as interim head of consumer unit

Death of Han Jong-Hee left newly appointed Jun Young-hyun solely in charge of the South Korean tech giant

01 April 2025 - 14:23
by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin
A man walks past a signboard of Samsung Electronics in front of the Samsung Electronics Nano City Hwaseong Campus in Hwaseong, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/KIM SOO-HYEON
Seoul — Samsung Electronics appointed its mobile chief Roh Tae-moon as acting head of its consumer and smartphone business on Tuesday, after the death of his predecessor, Han Jong-Hee, a week ago.

Han had also served as the company’s co-CEO. His death left newly appointed boss Jun Young-hyun solely in charge of the South Korean tech giant as it revamps its underperforming chip business and navigates rising competition and trade uncertainties.

“Nothing has been decided whether or not to keep the previous co-CEO structure at the moment,” a spokesperson said, adding that the company’s board would take a decision at a later date.

Roh has been in charge of Samsung’s mobile business since 2020. In the face of slowing growth and growing competition, the company said in March that he had been “spearheading new smartphone markets" with AI phones and foldable phones.

Roh will oversee the so-called DX division, which includes the TV, home appliance and smartphone businesses.

“Samsung Electronics plans to minimise the leadership vacuum in the DX division through this executive reshuffle," Samsung said in a statement.

Along with Roh’s appointment, Samsung named the head of research & development for the mobile division, former Qualcomm executive Choi Won-joon, to a newly created COO role at the division.

It also picked Kim Cheol-gi, previously the head of DX division’s marketing office, to lead the digital appliance business, which includes home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines.

Reuters

India orders Samsung to pay $601m in back taxes

Government order says the company dodged tariffs on the import of telecom equipment
1 week ago

Slow AI rollout, Chinese competition could weigh on Apple’s growth

Shares are down on slow iPhone demand but analysts forecast higher quarterly revenue
2 months ago

New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed

The physical differences between last year’s top-of-the-range Samsung device, the S24 Ultra, and this year's edition are so marginal.
2 months ago

ASML shares drop most since 1998 after sales forecast

Leading supplier of equipment used to manufacture chips warns of worse than expected sales in 2025
5 months ago
