The relevance of professional learning programs in IT is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cisco’s team: Dave Mallory, senior director for learning certifications, and Ryan Rose, director of product and development.
With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), many companies have switched on to the utility of professional learning programs.
The IT industry relies on certifications as a way to ensure that skilled roles are filled by the right talent.
The team says certification and training of partners remains a key element to ensuring consistent service delivery across various markets.
Mallory, a 27-year veteran of Cisco, outlines how the group is using the strategy around the world. He says AI tools are most useful to those that have a firm grasp of their industry and knowledge area.
Rose explains how Cisco has gone about staying ahead of trends, keeping learning material current and certificates relevant for professionals.
Valued at about $242bn after 40 years in business, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies. It manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Cisco has offered its own learning programs for 30 years, with more than 4-million certifications granted so far. Top qualifications include the Cisco certified internetwork expert (CCIE) and Cisco certified network associate (CCNA).
Through the session, the team explains the utility of professional learning programs in IT; the place of AI in continuous learning; strategy to keep Cisco certification relevant; and career development in tech.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | How relevant are IT certifications in an AI dominated world?
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cisco’s team.
