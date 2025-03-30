Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Judge gives go-ahead for class action over purchase of Twitter

Elon Musk loses bid to dismiss fraud lawsuit over his delayed disclosure of Twitter stake

30 March 2025 - 15:41
by Jonathan Stempel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD
Elon Musk. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD

New York — A US judge on Friday rejected Elon Musk’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming he defrauded former Twitter shareholders by waiting too long to disclose his initial investment in the social media company, now known as X.

US district judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said the shareholders adequately pleaded that Musk, now a top adviser to President Donald Trump, intended to commit fraud through an improper regulatory filing, misleading tweets about Twitter’s future and a strategy to “silently” build his Twitter stake.

Carter dismissed some other claims in the proposed class action. He did not rule on the case’s merits. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also suing Musk over the late disclosure.

Lawyers for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Plaintiffs led by the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System said Musk ignored an SEC deadline of March 24 2022 to reveal he had bought 5% of Twitter shares, and waited 11 more days before revealing his 9.2% stake in an SEC filing.

The plaintiffs said this saved Musk more than $200m and harmed them because they sold Twitter shares at artificially low prices. Musk bought all of Twitter for $44bn in October 2022.

In a 43-page decision, Carter said Musk’s disclosure of the 9.2% stake could be seen as misleading because it suggested he made a “passive” investment and did not plan to buy the company. Carter said shareholders could also sue over two tweets on March 26 2022, where Musk said he was “giving serious thought” to building a Twitter rival and responded to a suggestion he buy Twitter and change its bird logo to a doge by saying “Ha ha that would sickkk.”

Musk’s lawyers said the tweets undermined any suggestion of fraudulent intent because they could bring unwanted attention to him concerning Twitter, but Carter found the plaintiffs’ argument “at least as compelling.”

Twitter shares rose 27% on April 4 2022 after Musk revealed his 9.2% stake.

Reuters

Elon Musk sells X to his AI company xAI for $33bn

Deal allows the value of his artificial intelligence firm to be shared with his co-investors in the company formerly known as Twitter
Companies
1 day ago

TikTok wants a bigger slice of SA’s ad spend pie

The popular Chinese social media platform says business in SA is growing at a good pace
Companies
4 days ago

Google must pay SA news media up to R500m a year, watchdog says

Competition Commission recommends  compensation for content distribution
National
1 month ago

Musk has no plans to acquire TikTok

Tesla chief says does not use the ByteDance-owned app and is not familiar with the format
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Financial bleeding continues at MultiChoice
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Elon Musk sells X to his AI company xAI for $33bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Telkom receives more than R6.5bn for Swiftnet
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Capitec names Graham Lee CEO as Gerrie Fourie ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye and Gold Fields in rates war with ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Elon Musk sells X to his AI company xAI for $33bn

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TikTok wants a bigger slice of SA’s ad spend pie

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google must pay SA news media up to R500m a year, watchdog says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.