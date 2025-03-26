Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Rain’s value soars 56% in three years

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

26 March 2025 - 14:44
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The value of mobile communications company Rain has grown by more than half over the past three years. Business Day TV caught up with Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day’s technology correspondent, to discuss the company’s performance and prospects.

