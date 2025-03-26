Metrofile’s shares rocket on takeover bid
Metrofile says it has constituted an independent board to consider the bid by an unnamed suitor
26 March 2025 - 17:45
Shares in document and storage management specialist Metrofile rocketed 22% on Wednesday after the group informed the market of a bid by an unnamed suitor to buy the company, as merger and acquisition deals in SA heat up.
Metrofile said it had constituted an independent board to consider the bid, in a sign that the group is giving the bid serious consideration...
