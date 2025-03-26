Earnings plunge at CIVH and Seacom hurts Remgro
CIVH reports interim loss as borrowing costs rise, while Seacom faces big repair bills
26 March 2025 - 16:27
Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) and Seacom reported a sharp decline in contributions to interim earnings at Remgro mainly as a result of higher borrowing costs and repairs.
The Stellenbosch-based group said CIVH, its telecom infrastructure unit that now trades as Maziv, accounted for a headline loss of R141m for the six months to end-December 2024, compared to a profit of R6m in the prior comparable period...
