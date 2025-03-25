Waymo wants its self-driving cars in Washington by 2026

Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing service is already available to everyone in Los Angeles. Picture: SUPPLIED
Washington — Alphabet’s self-driving unit, Waymo, said on Tuesday it aimed to launch its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in the US capital city next year.
Waymo began moving vehicles to Washington, DC in January and said it would bring more to the city in the coming weeks as it works to start paid commercial services as soon as next year.
“We will also work closely with policymakers to formalise the legal framework needed to operate without a human behind the wheel, as Washington, D.C. does not currently allow for fully autonomous operations,” Waymo said on Tuesday.
Waymo One, the company’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service, is providing more than 200,000 paid passenger trips each week in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin after more than 4-million paid trips in 2024. It plans to add Atlanta and Miami and then Washington, DC.
The US capital is home to federal regulators and legislators. Carmakers and tech companies want the government to do more to speed up vehicle deployments.
Waymo said in October that it had closed a $5.6bn funding round led by Google-parent Alphabet, as it looks to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service despite some concerns from regulators about safety issues.
In May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation after receiving 22 reports about Waymo robotaxis exhibiting driving behaviour that potentially violated traffic safety laws, or demonstrating other “unexpected behaviour,” including 17 collisions.
NHTSA said several incidents “involved collisions with clearly visible objects that a competent driver would be expected to avoid”.
Last June, Waymo recalled 672 of its self-driving vehicles after one of its driverless cars struck a wooden utility pole in Phoenix in May. The recall included a software update to improve vehicles’ detection response to poles and “robust mapping updates and improvements”.
In February 2024, Waymo recalled 444 self-driving vehicles after two minor collisions in quick succession in Arizona, saying a software error could result in automated vehicles inaccurately predicting the movement of a towed vehicle.
Waymo said on Tuesday that based on collision data from more than 80.5-million rider-only kilometres, Waymo vehicles had been involved in 81%, or 154, fewer injury-causing crashes compared to an average human driver.
Waymo wants its self-driving cars in Washington by 2026
This is despite some concerns from regulators about safety issues
Washington — Alphabet’s self-driving unit, Waymo, said on Tuesday it aimed to launch its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in the US capital city next year.
Waymo began moving vehicles to Washington, DC in January and said it would bring more to the city in the coming weeks as it works to start paid commercial services as soon as next year.
“We will also work closely with policymakers to formalise the legal framework needed to operate without a human behind the wheel, as Washington, D.C. does not currently allow for fully autonomous operations,” Waymo said on Tuesday.
Waymo One, the company’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service, is providing more than 200,000 paid passenger trips each week in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin after more than 4-million paid trips in 2024. It plans to add Atlanta and Miami and then Washington, DC.
The US capital is home to federal regulators and legislators. Carmakers and tech companies want the government to do more to speed up vehicle deployments.
Waymo said in October that it had closed a $5.6bn funding round led by Google-parent Alphabet, as it looks to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service despite some concerns from regulators about safety issues.
In May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation after receiving 22 reports about Waymo robotaxis exhibiting driving behaviour that potentially violated traffic safety laws, or demonstrating other “unexpected behaviour,” including 17 collisions.
NHTSA said several incidents “involved collisions with clearly visible objects that a competent driver would be expected to avoid”.
Last June, Waymo recalled 672 of its self-driving vehicles after one of its driverless cars struck a wooden utility pole in Phoenix in May. The recall included a software update to improve vehicles’ detection response to poles and “robust mapping updates and improvements”.
In February 2024, Waymo recalled 444 self-driving vehicles after two minor collisions in quick succession in Arizona, saying a software error could result in automated vehicles inaccurately predicting the movement of a towed vehicle.
Waymo said on Tuesday that based on collision data from more than 80.5-million rider-only kilometres, Waymo vehicles had been involved in 81%, or 154, fewer injury-causing crashes compared to an average human driver.
Reuters
GM to use Nvidia AI chips in its cars and factories
France’s struggling car suppliers look to munitions for survival
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The trouble with tech
Is Tesla’s stock-defying performance over?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tesla recalls more Cybertrucks due to trim detaching
GM to use Nvidia AI chips in its cars and factories
Tesla offers free assisted driving service in China
Debuts for Chinese and German cars at Simola Hillclimb
BYD launches super fast charging system for electric vehicles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.