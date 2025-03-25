Telkom on the hunt for mobile virtual network customers
Service gives non-telecom businesses the ability to offer mobile connectivity to their clients in growing market
25 March 2025 - 14:36
Telkom is on the hunt for mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) clients to kick-start its book of wholesale customers, in an effort to make good on a licensing deadline.
SA’s MVNO market, expected to reach 10-million customers, has been growing over the past decade. The arena is now more crowded after a requirement that mobile network operators host at least three MVNOs as part of their spectrum licence conditions from 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.