Human resources firm Jem HR raises R60m in new funding round
The platform plans to use proceeds secured from Old Mutual unit and private debt facility to expand its offering for deskless workers in Southern Africa
25 March 2025 - 19:56
Human resources tech platform Jem HR has raised R60m in new funding to scale up its operations beyond Southern Africa.
On Tuesday, the company said it had closed a pre-Series A funding round. The capital raise included equity funding led by Old Mutual subsidiary NEXT176 and a R30m private debt facility...
