Apple set to avoid EU fine over browser options, sources say

iPhone maker and Meta still face penalties over App Store and no-ads subscription service, respectively

25 March 2025 - 17:00
by Foo Yun Chee
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple store in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Brussels — Apple is set to stave off a possible fine and an EU order over its browser options on iPhones after it made changes to comply with EU rules aimed at reining in Big Tech, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which launched an investigation in March last year under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), is expected to close its investigation early next week, the people said.

The commission had been concerned that Apple’s design of the web browser screen on its iPhones may hinder users from switching to a rival browser or search engine.

The EU decision will come amid tensions with US President Donald Trump who has threatened to impose tariffs against countries that fine US companies.

The European Commission declined to comment.

The DMA sets out a list of dos and don’ts for Big Tech, aiming to make it easier for people to move between competing online services such as social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores and open up space for smaller rivals to compete.

Companies risk fines as much as 10% of their global annual sales for DMA breaches.

The commission’s decision to close the investigation early next week will come at the same time as it imposes fines on Apple and Meta Platforms for DMA violations and orders to comply with the legislation, the people said.

In the second Apple case, the issue is whether the company imposes restrictions that hinder app developers from informing users about offers outside its App Store free of charge.

The Meta case concerns its no-ads subscription service in Europe in November 2023 that has triggered criticism from rivals and users, with regulators saying the company should offer free alternative options.

Reuters

EU orders Apple to open up devices to rivals

Tech giant must improve access and interoperability of its devices in line digital markets law or face fines
Companies
6 days ago

Google under fire for two breaches of digital markets laws

European Commission charges that Google Play and Google services allegedly breach the Digital Markets Act
Companies
6 days ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The trouble with tech

We can’t live with or without technology
Opinion
1 week ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google will never pay back money to the media

Competition body’s finding that its ‘monopoly position’ has ‘eroded’ the media will be defended by giant
Opinion
2 weeks ago
