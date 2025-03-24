Rain’s value soars 31% in three years
Shareholder African Rainbow Capital remains bullish about the company’s prospects
24 March 2025 - 05:00
The value of Rain has grown by just under a third in three years, says African Rainbow Capital (ARC), which has increased its equity stake in the telecom operator.
Over the years, ARC has seen the value of its investment rise steadily. The entire telecom business is valued at R21.7bn, up from R16.6bn in March 2022 — an increase of 30.7% — according to ARC Investments’ financial statements. ..
