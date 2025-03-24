Prosus and Just Eat Takeaway.com make ‘good progress’ on offer
Deal offers Just Eat Takeaway.com shareholders an attractive cash premium and allows Prosus to create an AI-first European tech champion, says Prosus
24 March 2025 - 10:38
Naspers-owned Prosus and Just Eat Takeaway.com are making good progress on the preparations for the offer by the former to acquire the latter, one of Europe’s largest food delivery businesses.
In February, Prosus announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com for €4.1bn ($4.3bn or about R79bn at the time), in what is its largest investment yet...
