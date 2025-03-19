In a bid to retain customers, Africa’s largest pay TV provider, DStv, is offering a two-year price-lock contract, which it says provides “exceptional value and diverse entertainment options”. To discuss the value proposition, Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Are two-year DStv customer deals good value?
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology writer Mudiwa Gavaza
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.