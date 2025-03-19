Musk’s xAI, Nvidia link with Microsoft, BlackRock and MGX to develop AI infrastructure

Bengaluru — Nvidia and Elon Musk’s xAI have joined a consortium backed by Microsoft, investment fund MGX and BlackRock to expand AI infrastructure in the US, the companies said on Wednesday, as a global race to dominate the nascent technology intensifies.
The group, formed last year with a goal to initially invest more than $30bn in AI-related projects, is one of the biggest efforts to bankroll data centres and energy facilities needed to power AI applications such as ChatGPT.
The additions come two months after US President Donald Trump announced Stargate, a private sector AI infrastructure initiative backed by SoftBank Group OpenAI and Oracle, with plans to mobilise up to $500bn.
Investors have committed $100bn for immediate deployment, with the rest expected over the next four years.
The consortium — which includes BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners — on Wednesday renamed itself as AI Infrastructure Partnership. Nvidia, a technical adviser, will continue in the role.
Training AI models and large-scale data processing require huge computational power, which increases energy consumption. To meet the demands, tech companies are deploying thousands of chips in clusters, driving a surge for specialised data centres.
To fund the computing and power needs, the consortium has been looking to raise money from investors, asset owners and corporations, with a goal to mobilise up to $100bn, including debt financing.
“AIP has attracted significant capital and partner interest since its inception in September,” the group said, but did not disclose the total funds raised so far.
GE Vernova and utility firm NextEra Energy will also be a part of the group, it said, adding the renewable energy company will work on supply-chain planning and high efficiency energy solutions.
AIP said its investments will also focus on US partners and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Musk’s xAI, Nvidia link with Microsoft, BlackRock and MGX to develop AI infrastructure
New consortium to expand AI infrastructure in the US as global race to dominate the nascent tech intensifies
Bengaluru — Nvidia and Elon Musk’s xAI have joined a consortium backed by Microsoft, investment fund MGX and BlackRock to expand AI infrastructure in the US, the companies said on Wednesday, as a global race to dominate the nascent technology intensifies.
The group, formed last year with a goal to initially invest more than $30bn in AI-related projects, is one of the biggest efforts to bankroll data centres and energy facilities needed to power AI applications such as ChatGPT.
The additions come two months after US President Donald Trump announced Stargate, a private sector AI infrastructure initiative backed by SoftBank Group OpenAI and Oracle, with plans to mobilise up to $500bn.
Investors have committed $100bn for immediate deployment, with the rest expected over the next four years.
The consortium — which includes BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners — on Wednesday renamed itself as AI Infrastructure Partnership. Nvidia, a technical adviser, will continue in the role.
Training AI models and large-scale data processing require huge computational power, which increases energy consumption. To meet the demands, tech companies are deploying thousands of chips in clusters, driving a surge for specialised data centres.
To fund the computing and power needs, the consortium has been looking to raise money from investors, asset owners and corporations, with a goal to mobilise up to $100bn, including debt financing.
“AIP has attracted significant capital and partner interest since its inception in September,” the group said, but did not disclose the total funds raised so far.
GE Vernova and utility firm NextEra Energy will also be a part of the group, it said, adding the renewable energy company will work on supply-chain planning and high efficiency energy solutions.
AIP said its investments will also focus on US partners and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Reuters
Nvidia CEO to reveal details of new Vera Rubin chip system
OpenAI and Elon Musk agree to swift trial about for-profit shift
Celestial AI raises $250m to operate at the speed of light
Meta testing its first in-house AI training chip
EU pins hope on building gigafactories to lure AI industry
DeepSeek’s cost-profit margins could be lower than claimed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GM to use Nvidia AI chips in its cars and factories
Bytes shares rocket on high software, AI and IT services demand
Nvidia CEO to reveal details of new Vera Rubin chip system
New Intel CEO mulls broadening AI chip operations
Alphabet to acquire Wiz for $32bn in bid to boost cloud security
China’s Baidu launches two AI models amid rising competition
OpenAI and Elon Musk agree to swift trial about for-profit shift
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.