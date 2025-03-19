Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Musk’s xAI, Nvidia link with Microsoft, BlackRock and MGX to develop AI infrastructure

New consortium to expand AI infrastructure in the US as global race to dominate the nascent tech intensifies

19 March 2025 - 18:08
by Akash Sriram
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Nvidia and Elon Musk’s xAI have joined a consortium backed by Microsoft, investment fund MGX and BlackRock to expand AI infrastructure in the US, the companies said on Wednesday, as a global race to dominate the nascent technology intensifies.

The group, formed last year with a goal to initially invest more than $30bn in AI-related projects, is one of the biggest efforts to bankroll data centres and energy facilities needed to power AI applications such as ChatGPT.

The additions come two months after US President Donald Trump announced Stargate, a private sector AI infrastructure initiative backed by SoftBank Group OpenAI and Oracle, with plans to mobilise up to $500bn.

Investors have committed $100bn for immediate deployment, with the rest expected over the next four years.

The consortium — which includes BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners — on Wednesday renamed itself as AI Infrastructure Partnership. Nvidia, a technical adviser, will continue in the role.

Training AI models and large-scale data processing require huge computational power, which increases energy consumption. To meet the demands, tech companies are deploying thousands of chips in clusters, driving a surge for specialised data centres.

To fund the computing and power needs, the consortium has been looking to raise money from investors, asset owners and corporations, with a goal to mobilise up to $100bn, including debt financing.

“AIP has attracted significant capital and partner interest since its inception in September,” the group said, but did not disclose the total funds raised so far.

GE Vernova and utility firm NextEra Energy will also be a part of the group, it said, adding the renewable energy company will work on supply-chain planning and high efficiency energy solutions.

AIP said its investments will also focus on US partners and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Reuters

Nvidia CEO to reveal details of new Vera Rubin chip system

Jensen Huang expected to defend chip dominance as his firm faces pressure from AI cost concerns and competition
2 days ago

OpenAI and Elon Musk agree to swift trial about for-profit shift

In 2024 Musk sued OpenAI for straying from its mission — to develop AI for the good of humanity, not profit
3 days ago

Celestial AI raises $250m to operate at the speed of light

Chip start-up aims to crack key speed constraint in AI with photonics, which uses light instead of electrical signals
1 week ago

Meta testing its first in-house AI training chip

Social media company plans to ramp up production for wide-scale use if test goes well, sources say
1 week ago

EU pins hope on building gigafactories to lure AI industry

European Commission is raising $20bn to construct four factories, but some experts question whether it makes sense to build it
1 week ago

DeepSeek’s cost-profit margins could be lower than claimed

Revelation could further rattle AI stocks outside China
2 weeks ago
