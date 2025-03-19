Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU orders Apple to open up devices to rivals

Tech giant must improve access and interoperability of its devices in line digital markets law or face fines

19 March 2025 - 18:16
by Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EU competition commissioner Teresa Ribera. Picture: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS
EU competition commissioner Teresa Ribera. Picture: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS

Brussels — EU competition regulators on Wednesday ordered Apple to open up its closed iPhone and iPad operating systems to competitors in line with the bloc’s antitrust rules, and the outlined steps Apple must take.

The EU’s move comes six months after it opened specification proceedings to ensure the iPhone maker complies with the Digital Markets Act, which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech.

The first order requires Apple to give rival makers of smartphones, headphones and virtual reality headsets access to its technology and mobile operating system so they can connect with iPhones and iPads seamlessly.

The second EU order sets out a detailed process and timeline for Apple to respond to interoperability requests from app developers.

Apple slammed the EU order, saying it would hurt users and help its rivals.

“Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” the company said in an email.

“It’s bad for our products and for our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users,” said Apple.

“With these decision, we are simply implementing the law, and providing regulatory certainty both to Apple and to developers,” competition commissioner Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

Apple could face an investigation if regulators subsequently find that it has not followed through on the order that could lead to a fine as much as 10% of its global annual sales.

Reuters 

Google under fire for two breaches of digital markets laws

European Commission charges that Google Play and Google services allegedly breach the Digital Markets Act
Companies
56 minutes ago

Big tech calls for looser rules await new EU antitrust chief

Spain’s Teresa Ribera will oversee compliance with Digital Markets Act
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Patrice Motsepe’s investment firm ditches JSE ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Two-year customer deals offer ‘good value’, DStv ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Standard Bank’s ‘heavy blow’ benefits Absa
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Iain Williamson bows out after ‘big fix-up job’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Reserve Bank puts freeze on Ainsley trading ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Google under fire for two breaches of digital markets laws

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Australia fines Telegram for slow reply to child abuse and terror queries

World / Asia

EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations

World / Europe

JD Vance warns EU that ‘excessive regulation’ could kill AI

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.