EU competition commissioner Teresa Ribera. Picture: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS
Brussels — EU competition regulators on Wednesday ordered Apple to open up its closed iPhone and iPad operating systems to competitors in line with the bloc’s antitrust rules, and the outlined steps Apple must take.
The EU’s move comes six months after it opened specification proceedings to ensure the iPhone maker complies with the Digital Markets Act, which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech.
The first order requires Apple to give rival makers of smartphones, headphones and virtual reality headsets access to its technology and mobile operating system so they can connect with iPhones and iPads seamlessly.
The second EU order sets out a detailed process and timeline for Apple to respond to interoperability requests from app developers.
Apple slammed the EU order, saying it would hurt users and help its rivals.
“Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” the company said in an email.
“It’s bad for our products and for our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users,” said Apple.
“With these decision, we are simply implementing the law, and providing regulatory certainty both to Apple and to developers,” competition commissioner Teresa Ribera said in a statement.
Apple could face an investigation if regulators subsequently find that it has not followed through on the order that could lead to a fine as much as 10% of its global annual sales.
EU orders Apple to open up devices to rivals
Tech giant must improve access and interoperability of its devices in line digital markets law or face fines
Reuters
