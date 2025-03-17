MTN earnings lower as naira devaluation and Sudan conflict take toll
The group reported a 68.9% slump in headline earnings per share for the year to end-December to 98c
17 March 2025 - 09:55
UPDATED 17 March 2025 - 15:21
After almost two years of financial pain brought on by a policy change that saw Nigeria’s currency crashing, losing more than half of its value, the head of MTN is bullish that the group’s largest business is now in recovery.
Like many other companies operating in Nigeria, MTN has been a casualty of the devastation caused by the Nigerian naira’s more than 70% plunge since mid-2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.