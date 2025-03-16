Prosus upbeat about Just Eat Takeaway.com’s future in Europe
The group plans to build a food delivery powerhouse on the continent
16 March 2025 - 18:14
Naspers-owned Prosus is confident in its ability to build a European food delivery powerhouse as the technology investor announced a R79bn takeover of Just Eat Takeaway.com last month, despite low economic growth in the region.
Unlike emerging market countries such as China and Brazil, where the Naspers stable has seen huge growth in its investments over the decades, Europe presents a more lacklustre picture. Many investors are discounting the region as too mature and rigid, coupled with the view that the region’s raft of regulations stifle innovation for technology. ..
