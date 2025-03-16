Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China’s Baidu launches two AI models amid rising competition

Company says ERNIE X1 delivers performance on par with DeepSeek R1 at only half the price

16 March 2025 - 15:29
by Farah Master
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of Baidu's AI chatbot Ernie Bot is displayed near a screen showing the Baidu logo in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS
The logo of Baidu's AI chatbot Ernie Bot is displayed near a screen showing the Baidu logo in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — China’s Baidu said on Sunday it has launched two new AI models, including a new reasoning-focused model that it said rivalled DeepSeek’s model, as it vies to stand out in a fiercely competitive AI race.

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek’s rollout of AI models — which it said is on par with, or even better than, industry-leading models in the US at a fraction of the cost — has roiled the industry and re-energised the global AI race.

“ERNIE X1 delivers performance on par with DeepSeek R1 at only half the price,” Baidu said of one of the new models. The X1 has “stronger understanding, planning, reflection and evolution capabilities,” Baidu said, adding that it is the first deep saying model that uses tools autonomously.

Baidu said its latest foundation model ERNIE 4.5 has “excellent multimodal understanding ability. It has more advanced language ability and its understanding, generation, logic and memory abilities are comprehensively improved.”

It also has “high EQ”, and it is easy to understand network memes and satirical cartoons, Baidu said.

One of China’s earliest tech giants to launch a ChatGPT-style chatbot, Baidu has struggled to gain widespread adoption for its Ernie large language model, despite saying performance comparable to OpenAI’s GPT-4, amid fierce competition.

Multimodal AI systems are capable of processing and integrating various types of data including text, video, images and audio, and can convert content across these formats.

Reuters

Celestial AI raises $250m to operate at the speed of light

Chip start-up aims to crack key speed constraint in AI with photonics, which uses light instead of electrical signals
Companies
5 days ago

Meta testing its first in-house AI training chip

Social media company plans to ramp up production for wide-scale use if test goes well, sources say
Companies
5 days ago

EU pins hope on building gigafactories to lure AI industry

European Commission is raising $20bn to construct four factories, but some experts question whether it makes sense to build it
Companies
5 days ago

DeepSeek’s cost-profit margins could be lower than claimed

Revelation could further rattle AI stocks outside China
Companies
2 weeks ago

Fintech Stripe’s valuation leaps to $91.5bn in latest tender offer

AI-business ventures and positive outlook help Stripe bounce back
Companies
2 weeks ago

Demand for Nvidia’s AI chip faces scrutiny after launch of low-cost DeepSeek

Some investors are asking if Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips are essential for gaining an edge in the AI race
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Renergen’s share price soars on first helium sales
Companies / Energy
2.
The power of capital allocation: how Shoprite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Jason Quinn bid Absa a costly goodbye
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tongaat ploughs R460m into infrastructure to reap ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Exxaro names Ben Magara as CEO
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Intel soars as investors cheer appointment of new CEO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Celestial AI raises $250m to operate at the speed of light

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meta testing its first in-house AI training chip

Companies

Musk thwarted in bid to halt OpenAI’s for-profit shift

Companies

PODCAST | SA firm using AI to solve complex business problem

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.