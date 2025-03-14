Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | The reality of AI investment in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Arun Varughese, head of Rand Merchant Bank’s telecommunications, media and technology advisory practice

14 March 2025 - 15:40
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Arun Varughese. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Artificial intelligence (AI) use cases in Africa, through an investment banking lens, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Arun Varughese, head of Rand Merchant Bank’s (RMB’s) telecommunications, media and technology advisory practice.

Varughese is bullish about prospects for AI in Africa. 

AI investment has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022.

Technology companies have since sought to capitalise on the trend through AI-backed services or software platforms, while others benefit from growing hardware demand to power such systems.

As one of the largest backers of telecoms and technology on the continent, RMB sees more value in continuing to plough resources in plugging connectivity gaps that can increase internet access. 

Varughese explains the difficulty of competing against the billions of dollars being spent by US companies to develop AI models and tools. 

Rather, countries, governments and businesses should focus on increasing digital inclusion, invest in skills and build infrastructure with the aim of growing participation in the digital economy. 

Through the discussion, Varughese highlights ways in which AI is being used in Africa; how and where African countries should be investing to make the most of the digital economy; and the contribution of Africa to the development of AI models.

Varughese also outlines how local companies are innovating around AI.

Join the discussion: 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts

RMB pushes tech investment via R1.8bn funding to Powerfleet

The US-based internet of things (IoT) specialist has a primary listing on the Nasdaq
Companies
9 months ago

PODCAST | Africa Data Centres’ digital infrastructure push

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres
Business
3 months ago

Frogfoot takes over ATC’s 11,000km fibre portfolio in SA

The deal is a ‘natural extension’ of eight-year partnership with American Tower Corporation
Companies
3 weeks ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Questions swirl over SA’s fibre market

Tribunal’s decision to block Vodacom and Maziv’s fibre merger has shocked the industry
Companies
4 months ago

Africa Data Centres secures R2bn from RMB to push SA expansion

Financing earmarked to expand firm’s hyperscale data centre capacity by 20MW
Companies
8 months ago
