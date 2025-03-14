Artificial intelligence (AI) use cases in Africa, through an investment banking lens, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Arun Varughese, head of Rand Merchant Bank’s (RMB’s) telecommunications, media and technology advisory practice.
Varughese is bullish about prospects for AI in Africa.
AI investment has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022.
Technology companies have since sought to capitalise on the trend through AI-backed services or software platforms, while others benefit from growing hardware demand to power such systems.
As one of the largest backers of telecoms and technology on the continent, RMB sees more value in continuing to plough resources in plugging connectivity gaps that can increase internet access.
Varughese explains the difficulty of competing against the billions of dollars being spent by US companies to develop AI models and tools.
Rather, countries, governments and businesses should focus on increasing digital inclusion, invest in skills and build infrastructure with the aim of growing participation in the digital economy.
Through the discussion, Varughese highlights ways in which AI is being used in Africa; how and where African countries should be investing to make the most of the digital economy; and the contribution of Africa to the development of AI models.
Varughese also outlines how local companies are innovating around AI.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | The reality of AI investment in Africa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Arun Varughese, head of Rand Merchant Bank’s telecommunications, media and technology advisory practice
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
