PODCAST | SA’s growing place in Apple’s universe

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Linda van der Nest, chief commercial officer at iStore

11 March 2025 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Linda van der Nest, chief commercial officer at iStore. Picture: SUPPLIED
The growth of SA as a market for Apple products is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Linda van der Nest, chief commercial officer at iStore, one of SA’s top Apple retailers.

According to Van der Nest, SA continues to grow as a market for Apple products, despite the hefty price tags the brand is associated with. 

Where, in the past, new Apple products would only arrive on SA’s shores some time after their US releases, the country has started to find it has the latest devices on hand at the same time as the global release.

Join the discussion: 

Most recently, the iPhone 16e was made available in SA on February 28, launch day, along with other top global markets. 

She says part of this is down to certain products and services the company has developed specifically for SA. 

The most important of these is the company’s trade-in programme. 

Van der Nest also outlines the company’s place in the local market, retail strategy and pricing. 

Through the discussion, the iStore executive highlights iStore’s business model; growth in local Apple use; pricing trends for Apple’s iPhone in SA; localising the Apple offering; and strategy. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts

