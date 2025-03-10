Adapt IT expands hospitality role with Spa Guru
Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris Group that includes Adapt IT, acquires SA-based hospitality software company
10 March 2025 - 20:30
SA-born software firm Adapt IT is looking to bolster its place in the hospitality market, using its latest acquisition of Spa Guru to add another piece to its growing portfolio of solutions in the market.
Last week, Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris Group which includes Adapt IT, announced the acquisition of Spa Guru, an SA-based hospitality software company. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.