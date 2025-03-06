Mustek’s interim HEPS plunge 74% amid Novus takeover
The groups will issue a joint circular next week laying out the terms of the offer
06 March 2025 - 14:05
Information communication technology (ICT) group Mustek said its performance remained under pressure in the second half of 2024, with the group delivering a weaker set of interim financial results as it navigates a proposed takeover by Novus.
Mustek reported headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December down 74.31% year on year to 23.47c, as revenue fell 14.1% to R3.66bn...
