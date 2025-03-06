MTN Uganda upbeat despite termination rate cuts
CEO says commission’s directive had a negative effect on voice revenues
06 March 2025 - 17:05
MTN’s business in Uganda is upbeat about its prospects in 2025, even as a new directive cut terminate rates almost in half, putting service revenue under pressure.
“We received an industry wide review directive from the Uganda Communications Commission regarding a reduction in local mobile termination rates in September 2024. The rates were reduced by 44% to 26 Ugandan shillings, with the last review conducted in 2018,” MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge said as the company reported full-year earnings to end-December. ..
