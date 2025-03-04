MultiChoice and Canal+ push deal completion date to October
The companies cited delays in getting approvals from regulators and competition authorities
04 March 2025 - 13:38
MultiChoice and its French would-be suitor, Canal+, have extended the date to complete the transaction to October, from April, citing delays in getting approvals from regulators and competition authorities.
Given the complex nature of deal-making processes, companies often have to push back completion dates. For instance, the date for Vodacom and Remgro’s proposed fibre merger, recently blocked by competition authorities, has pushed out a number of times...
