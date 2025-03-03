MTN pins hopes on Nigerian tariff hikes to boost service revenue
President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to reform the telecom regulatory framework
03 March 2025 - 05:00
MTN expects the new tariff hikes in Nigeria will boost its service revenue by at least a quarter, helping to steady the group’s largest operation after almost two years of pain.
This, as President Bola Tinubu announced plans to reform his country’s telecom regulatory framework to align with global standards, with provisions to protect infrastructure and reform taxes, in an effort to create a more investment-friendly environment...
