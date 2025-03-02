Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DeepSeek’s cost-profit margins could be lower than claimed

Revelation could further rattle AI stocks outside China

02 March 2025 - 15:37
by Eduardo Baptista
The deepseek logo, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Beijing — Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek on Saturday disclosed some cost and revenue data related to its hit V3 and R1 models, claiming a theoretical cost-profit ratio of up to 545% per day, though it cautioned that actual revenue would be much lower.

This marks the first time the Hangzhou-based company has revealed any information about its profit margins from less computationally intensive “inference” tasks, the stage after training that involves trained AI models making predictions or performing tasks, such as through chatbots.

The revelation could further rattle AI stocks outside China that plunged in January after web and app chatbots powered by its R1 and V3 models surged in popularity worldwide.

The sell-off was partly caused by DeepSeek's claims that it spent less than $6m on chips used to train the model, much less than what US rivals such as OpenAI have spent.

The chips DeepSeek claims it used, Nvidia's H800, are also much less powerful than what OpenAI and other US AI firms have access to, making investors question even further US AI firms’ pledges to spend billions of dollars on cutting-edge chips.

DeepSeek said in a GitHub post published on Saturday that assuming the cost of renting one H800 chip is $2 per hour, the total daily inference cost for its V3 and R1 models is $87,072. In contrast, the theoretical daily revenue generated by these models is $562,027, leading to a cost-profit ratio of 545%. In a year this would add up to just more than $200m in revenue.

However, the firm added that its “actual revenue is substantially lower” because the cost of using its V3 model is lower than the R1 model, only some services are monetised as web and app access remain free, and developers pay less during off-peak hours.

Reuters

Demand for Nvidia’s AI chip faces scrutiny after launch of low-cost DeepSeek

Some investors are asking if Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips are essential for gaining an edge in the AI race
Companies
6 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: AI and a new take on news

When it comes to news, sometimes it’s the unimportant stuff that really gives you a picture of the world
Features
3 days ago

DEON GOUWS: Did the dead cat bounce?

The emergence of DeepSeek did not influence the Magnificent 7 as badly as some feared; three of these shares ended higher soon after the announcement ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to take on DeepSeek, OpenAI and Google

Grok-3 comes at a critical moment in the AI arms race after DeepSeek unveils powerful open-source model
Companies
1 week ago

Speculators drive China’s tech rally as internet giants soar

Buyers behind rise are flighty and brokers say global investors are wary of big bets while markets swing wildly
Markets
1 week ago

SA distances itself from Paris AI action pact

Government says it is not a signatory of the agreement, but merely an observer of proceedings
National
2 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.