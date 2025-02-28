Harith and Cisco showcase smart building experience in Johannesburg
The partnership falls in line with the state’s agenda about boosting the digital economy, says minister
28 February 2025 - 00:00
Harith General Partners unveiled the smartest building on the continent on Thursday in partnership with Cisco, one of Silicon Valley’s biggest operators, as they spelt out opportunities for greater investment in such projects in Africa.
Across the world, companies are turning to technology to help manage their premises, office spaces and campuses, hoping to reduce costs that come from inefficient energy use, while monitoring the movement of people among a host of items that include access control, venue management and surveillance systems...
