MTN upbeat on tariff hikes in Nigeria
Regulators’ approval of tariff adjustments ensures business’ long-term sustainability, says group
27 February 2025 - 19:40
MTN hopes that new tariff hikes in Nigeria will be a key step in helping to steady the group’s largest operation after almost two years of pain caused by a weakened naira.
After a six-year campaign by Nigeria’s mobile network operators, including MTN, the country’s government last month approved a 50% increase in mobile service prices for the first time in more than a decade...
