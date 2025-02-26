PODCAST | Growing calls for internet players to pay for telecom infrastructure

Nomvuyiso Batyi, CEO of the Association of Communication and Technology (ACT). Picture: SUPPLIED
The sustainability of SA’s telecom sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nomvuyiso Batyi, CEO of the Association of Communication and Technology (ACT).
ACT is an industry body looking out for the interests of SA’s large telecom operators.
The nonprofit organisation comprises operators Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Rain, Telkom and Vodacom.
Batyi says there are a number of issues that the association is advocating around. One of these is the issue of fair share.
In the same way as vehicle owners pay taxes to keep national roads in good repair, telecom groups are increasingly calling for internet companies to pay for part of the upkeep and expansion of telecom networks.
Batyi says the sustainability of SA’s telecommunication sector is under threat due to the increasing demand for quality network infrastructure by over-the-top (OTT) providers.
“OTT services such as Microsoft Teams, Netflix, Showmax, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp are driving exponential growth in data consumption, putting pressure on network operators. To address this challenge, ACT is advocating for fair share arrangements between OTT providers and network operators.”
This principle ensures that OTT providers contribute their fair share to the costs of building, maintaining, and upgrading the infrastructure that supports their businesses.
Topics of discussion include: ACT’s constitution and mandate; main issues affecting the sector and its players; call for internet companies to contribute to infrastructure costs; possible improvements to RICA legislation; and efforts to bring more satellite providers into SA.
