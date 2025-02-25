WATCH: SA news media ‘must be paid’ by technology giants, says competition body

The Competition Commission has released a provisional report on the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry it initiated in 2023.
The inquiry was established to ascertain the effects of digital platforms on news media as far as the distribution and monetisation of media content is concerned. The watchdog has identified anticompetitive behaviour and has recommended that tech giants pay local news media houses up to R500m annually for three to five years.
Noluthando Jokazi, the Competition Commission’s technical lead in the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry spoke to Business Day TV about the findings.
